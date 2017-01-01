Featured Articles

The Stakes Are High:
An Interview with Noam Chomsky

Field Notes

No slight challenge, but the stakes are very high: literally, survival of organized human society in any decent form.

Æthelred Eldridge

by William Corwin

ArtSeen

There is little to guide one through the twistings and turnings of the fervid imaginings and aphorisms of Æthelred Eldridge in this beautifully curated exhibition at Essex Flowers, but the enigmatic approach is in keeping with the artist’s own practice of ambiguous and oracular image-making and writing.

Carolee Schneemann

by Ann McCoy

ArtSeen

In this time of war and uncertainty, Carolee Schneemann, the best artist embodiment of Aphrodite we have, has brought us two exhibitions that take us, with her uncompromising authenticity, into places rarely visited.

A YEAR IN ART BOOKS
Negative Publicity: Artefacts of Extraordinary Rendition

by Benjamin Gottlieb

Art Books

To mark the end of the year, the Rail’s Art Books editors, Ben Gottlieb, Phillip Griffith, and Greg Lindquist, and Managing Director Sara Christoph each selected a notable book from the past year to share with our readers. This is not a list of the best books of the year. Instead, it is an informal survey meant to highlight the diversity of art book publishing now.

I Thought That We Were Winning: In Remembrance of Leonard Cohen

by Marshall Yarbrough

Music

Near the end of James Joyce’s A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Stephen Dedalus is explaining to his friend Cranly that he is leaving the Catholic church. Cranly asks if he intends to become a Protestant. Dedalus responds, “What kind of liberation would that be to forsake an absurdity which is logical and coherent and to embrace one which is illogical and incoherent?”

FROMTHE
CO-FOUNDER&ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Dear Friends and Readers,

by Phong Bui

Like many Americans, and many others around the world, we were profoundly saddened by the news of Donald J. Trump’s electoral-college victory as the president.

GUESTCRITIC

What is Criticism, Now?

by David Levi Strauss

The election of Donald Trump as President of the United States is a self-inflicted wound that will not heal anytime soon. It will fester and infect other parts of the Social Body for years to come.

CRITICSPAGE
ARTSEEN
Table of Contents

Art

ArtSeen

Critics Page

Books

Music

Dance

Film

Theater

Fiction

Poetry

Verbatim

Art Books

Field Notes

The Well

Editor's Message

Co-Founder's Message

ADVERTISEMENTS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 