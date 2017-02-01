Featured Articles

Suffusing Form with Activism

by Susan Yung

Dance

Dance can be rewarding for its simple humanity and kineticism, particularly in the hands (and feet, and legs, and torsos) of accomplished companies like the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which had its annual month-long run in December.

Bearing Witness, Mendieta Now

by Vanessa Thill

ArtSeen

Death is palpable in Ana Mendieta’s work, as a body undergoes elemental transformation. Grave-like pits, gushing blood, and gunpowder silhouettes operate on a symbolic and primordial level, but it’s important to note that some of her earliest work was a direct response to the rape and murder of a nursing student on her college campus in 1973 at University of Iowa.

The Death of John Berger

by David Levi Strauss

Art

John Berger died just as the United States of America was crossing over from the triumph of neoliberalism to the final melding of corporate power with state power that defines fascism.

Passing Notes with Refugees

by Ilana Simons

Field Notes

The Iranian refugees in Calais sewed their mouths shut and went on a twenty-five-day hunger strike, after authorities destroyed the tents they were living in while they waited for asylum.

FROMTHE
CO-FOUNDER&ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Dear Friends and Readers,

by Phong Bui

The day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, my partner and I, together with art-world friends and family, filled two buses that took us to the historic Women’s March in Washington, D.C. We all knew in our gut that this event would be remembered with great significance.

