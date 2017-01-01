The Stakes Are High:

An Interview with Noam Chomsky Field Notes No slight challenge, but the stakes are very high: literally, survival of organized human society in any decent form.

Æthelred Eldridge ArtSeen There is little to guide one through the twistings and turnings of the fervid imaginings and aphorisms of Æthelred Eldridge in this beautifully curated exhibition at Essex Flowers, but the enigmatic approach is in keeping with the artist’s own practice of ambiguous and oracular image-making and writing.

Carolee Schneemann ArtSeen In this time of war and uncertainty, Carolee Schneemann, the best artist embodiment of Aphrodite we have, has brought us two exhibitions that take us, with her uncompromising authenticity, into places rarely visited.

A YEAR IN ART BOOKS

Negative Publicity: Artefacts of Extraordinary Rendition Art Books To mark the end of the year, the Rail’s Art Books editors, Ben Gottlieb, Phillip Griffith, and Greg Lindquist, and Managing Director Sara Christoph each selected a notable book from the past year to share with our readers. This is not a list of the best books of the year. Instead, it is an informal survey meant to highlight the diversity of art book publishing now.