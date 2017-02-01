Suffusing Form with Activismby Susan Yung
Dance
Dance can be rewarding for its simple humanity and kineticism, particularly in the hands (and feet, and legs, and torsos) of accomplished companies like the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which had its annual month-long run in December.
Bearing Witness, Mendieta Nowby Vanessa Thill
ArtSeen
Death is palpable in Ana Mendieta’s work, as a body undergoes elemental transformation. Grave-like pits, gushing blood, and gunpowder silhouettes operate on a symbolic and primordial level, but it’s important to note that some of her earliest work was a direct response to the rape and murder of a nursing student on her college campus in 1973 at University of Iowa.
The Death of John Bergerby David Levi Strauss
Art
John Berger died just as the United States of America was crossing over from the triumph of neoliberalism to the final melding of corporate power with state power that defines fascism.
Passing Notes with Refugeesby Illana Simons
Field Notes
The Iranian refugees in Calais sewed their mouths shut and went on a twenty-five-day hunger strike, after authorities destroyed the tents they were living in while they waited for asylum.
CO-FOUNDER&ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
Dear Friends and Readers,by Phong Bui
The day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, my partner and I, together with art-world friends and family, filled two buses that took us to the historic Women’s March in Washington, D.C. We all knew in our gut that this event would be remembered with great significance.
Art
ArtSeen
Books
- The Noise of the Rain by Mary Ann Caws
- Down with the Corpocratic Monoculture! Holly Tavel with Angela Woodward
- The Beasts in Me by Gillie Collins
- Exile on Main Street by Tadzio Koelb
Music
- Brooklyn Rail Highly Selective Music Events
- Diary of a Mad Composer by George Grella
- Legacy in Action: Pharoah Sanders by Vilde Aaslid
- Optimism, Restraint, and Repetition by Marshall Yarbrough
- Dreaming Of A Not-White Winter Jazzfest by Daniel Gold
- Fusing Beauty with Anger The Liberation Music Orchestra by Jeff Tobias
- Outtakes by Steve Dalachinsky
Dance
- Suffusing Form with Activism by Susan Yung
- Re-performing Images of Violence and Beauty by Ivan Talijancic
- Walking On Common Ground by Erica Getto
- The Making of Modernities by Sariel Frankfurter
Film
- Even The Dead Will Not Be Safe Montage, History, and Cutting Art Museums by Madison Brookshire
- “You’re the Nigger, Baby” James Baldwin on Film by Rich Blint
- WOLFGANG STAEHLE Ludlow Street by Keith Sanborn
- ACTION MOVIES “Disruptive Film: Everyday Resistance to Power” by Michael Joshua Rowin
Theater
Fiction
- Sand Fortress by Meg Kaizu
- The Guest by Roberta Allen
- Manhattan Meets Dixie by Dorin Schumacher
- Chanel at the Bottom of the Ocean by Stephanie Ye
- Household Harmonizing by Dorin Schumacher
- inSerial: part five Delusions of Being Observed by Lewis Warsh
- Tragic Strip by T. Motley
- Bigly's Wall by William & Katy Arnold and Susan Young
- LOST AND FOUND ANIMALS a misplaced bestiary Part 5: The Pre-Partum Mites (Acarophenax imaginaria) by Sid Gershgoren
- Upon waking an homage to Mierle Laderman Ukeles by Laura Raicovich
- New Routes in Fiction AKHIL SHARMA with Alec Niedenthal
Verbatim
Poetry
- Reckoning by Roberto Tejada
- Five by Elaine Equi
- DRAFT (September 29, 2016) by Anna Moschovakis
- Four by Laura Henriksen
- Five by Maureen Thorson
Art Books
- Art Systems and Hélio Oiticica by Gillian Sneed
- Mark Neville, Fancy Pictures by Adam Bell
- René Magritte: Selected Writings by Elizabeth Berkowitz
- Excerpts from the 1971 Journal of Rosemary Mayer by Phillip Griffith
Field Notes
- Editor’s Note by Paul Mattick
- Elephant Blues by Pavlos Roufos
- Standing with Syrians: An Open Letter to an Anti-Imperialist by Philip Rizk
- Passing Notes with Refugees by Illana Simons
The Well
- Marie’s Crisis by Sara Christoph
Co-Founder's Message
- Dear Friends and Readers, by Phong Bui